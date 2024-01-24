Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.31.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 74.83%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

