Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.62.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOH. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.