Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.70.

V opened at $271.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.29. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $272.35. The company has a market capitalization of $497.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

