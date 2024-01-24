MGO One Seven LLC Buys 58 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.28.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW opened at $344.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.95 and a 1-year high of $350.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

