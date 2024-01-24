Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 33,726 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,726 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of PPG Industries worth $31,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG stock opened at $142.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.00 and its 200 day moving average is $138.58. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.86.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

