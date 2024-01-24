SageView Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYB. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

