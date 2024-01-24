Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $185.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $158.44 and last traded at $156.79, with a volume of 7991090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.02.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

