Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Price Up 5.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vipshop traded as high as $16.19 and last traded at $16.01. 834,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,722,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.
VIPS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.52.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
