Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $217,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MTUM traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,128 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

