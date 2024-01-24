Aspire Private Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IYW stock traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $130.58. The company had a trading volume of 119,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,294. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $79.16 and a twelve month high of $130.60.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.