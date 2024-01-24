Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4,708.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 1.5 %

CZR stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 574,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,325. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.39.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

