Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,681 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,155 put options.

ERIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $5.90 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,099.9% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. 8,978,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,488,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

