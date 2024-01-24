Investors Purchase Large Volume of B2Gold Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,217 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 68% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,317 call options.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,709,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,299,666. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. Equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BTG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 149,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 42,522 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,543,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 10.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,958,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 457,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.