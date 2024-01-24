Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $182.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SASR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,442. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,812,000 after acquiring an additional 133,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,986,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,482,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 318,446 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SASR shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

