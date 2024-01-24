Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 76,989.1% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,729 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $23,877,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,050,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,268,000. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 616,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,588,000 after purchasing an additional 124,839 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD remained flat at $46.94 on Wednesday. 18,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,200. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.59.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

