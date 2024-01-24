General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.51), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $249.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $261.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of General Dynamics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $962,711,000 after purchasing an additional 259,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Dynamics by 484.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after buying an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
