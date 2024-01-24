Signaturefd LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 28.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 140,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 31,366 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,870,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 74,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 2,738.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 727,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 701,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 12.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Trading Up 1.1 %

ING traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. 472,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,633. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ING Groep

ING Groep Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.