Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.8 %

HPE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. 1,195,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,958,151. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

