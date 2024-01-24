Aspire Private Capital LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 947.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 185,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 301,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

RWO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 15,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,027. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.