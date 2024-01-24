Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stake Increased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 179.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 271.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,817.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.43. 301,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,272,001. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.5601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

