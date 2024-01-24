Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.70.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.58 and its 200 day moving average is $151.13. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

