Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $230.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. Renasant had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Renasant stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,160. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth $686,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

RNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

