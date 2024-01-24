Signaturefd LLC Acquires 9,134 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMC. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. 2,592,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,051,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

