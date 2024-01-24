Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) by 112.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPXS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,476,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,172,422. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

