Signaturefd LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $884.00 to $1,076.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $921.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock worth $6,303,595. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $7.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $946.72. 52,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $957.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $862.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $821.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.