Signaturefd LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth $343,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 77.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 16.3% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE TTE traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.82. 263,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.69. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.