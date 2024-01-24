Signaturefd LLC Acquires 8,798 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.81. The company had a trading volume of 130,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,548. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

