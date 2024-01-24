Signaturefd LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $38,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $4.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $427.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,469,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,489,969. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $400.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.77. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $281.18 and a 52 week high of $427.76.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

