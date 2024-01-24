Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 574.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $83.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average is $67.21. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The company has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

