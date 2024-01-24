ORG Partners LLC Has $127,000 Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2,836.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $206.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $133.97 and a one year high of $207.42.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.84%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

