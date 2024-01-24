HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 154.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

