ORG Partners LLC Sells 5,029 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

