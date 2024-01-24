HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 300 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Clorox Stock Up 1.4 %

CLX stock opened at $143.49 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 211.02, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

