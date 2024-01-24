Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $30,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PH opened at $469.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $300.86 and a one year high of $477.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $448.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.58.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

