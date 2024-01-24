First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on January 31st

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

