Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $65.12 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $65,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $260.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.15 and a 200-day moving average of $243.62. The company has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

