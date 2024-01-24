D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 233 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average is $88.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $101.31.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.78.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

