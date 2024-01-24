The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,823 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Kroger worth $28,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,523,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,087,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Kroger Trading Up 0.7 %

Kroger stock opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

