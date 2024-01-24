US Bancorp DE Has $35.02 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,331,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447,343 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AT&T were worth $35,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

AT&T Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of T opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

