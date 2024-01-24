Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million.

EBMT traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.31. 313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,006. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $18.37. The company has a market cap of $122.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1,777.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 19.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

