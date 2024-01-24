Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million.
Avidbank Stock Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS AVBH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596. Avidbank has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $156.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84.
About Avidbank
