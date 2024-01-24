Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million.

Avidbank Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS AVBH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596. Avidbank has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $156.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

