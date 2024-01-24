Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.83 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.
Independent Bank Group Price Performance
Shares of IBTX opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 91.02%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,579,000 after purchasing an additional 57,283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,138,000 after purchasing an additional 313,039 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after buying an additional 25,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
Independent Bank Group Company Profile
Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
