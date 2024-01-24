Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

