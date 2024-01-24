Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Markel Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 999,285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.8% of Markel Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $229,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 5.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 13.3% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Visa by 27.5% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 123,940 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $271.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $272.35. The stock has a market cap of $497.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

