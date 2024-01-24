Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $84.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

