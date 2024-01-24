Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,681 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $30,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $128.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.44. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $129.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

