STF Management LP Makes New $440,000 Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

STF Management LP bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $130.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $136.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,304,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,829.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,304,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 711,989 shares of company stock worth $83,445,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

