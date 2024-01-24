Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 30,899 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 30,899 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $31,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,862,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436,365 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $93.83.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $109.97 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

