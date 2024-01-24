Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 89,937 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 89,937 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $36,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $25,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 77.9% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.15.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $120.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.63 and its 200 day moving average is $108.51.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

