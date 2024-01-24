Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/18/2024 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $213.00 to $238.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Ecolab was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

1/11/2024 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $211.00 to $227.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – Ecolab was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/14/2023 – Ecolab had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $213.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2023 – Ecolab had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $213.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Ecolab is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.77. 50,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $202.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.98.

Get Ecolab Inc alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 183,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.